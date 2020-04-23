Mike Pompeo calls on China to shut down wet markets permanently

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has called on China to close down its wild animal markets - for good. Many reports have linked a so-called "wet market" in the Chinese city of Wuhan to the initial outbreak of the coronavirus. In these markets, both live and dead animals are sold, including many undomesticated animals such as bats that are eaten as delicacies in China and other Asian and African countries.

"In light of the strong links between animals being sold in an unregulated manner in markets, and infectious diseases, the United States is calling on China to shut down its wildlife wet markets," Pompeo said.