Neo-Nazis break into online Torah classes in Germany on Holocaust Day

Online Torah classes being held by several German rabbis were hacked by neo-Nazis on Holocaust Day.

Lessons being held by Frankfurt's Rabbi Avihai Appel, Dusseldorf's Rabbi Rafael Ibris, and Leipzig's Rabbi Mordechai Bala were interrupted by cries of "Heil Hitler" and other anti-Semitic statements. Swastikas and photographs of Nazi memorabilia were also posted on the sites.

The German police have responded with an appreciation of the gravity of the offences. "Within an hour of contacting the Leipzig Police Department, the Police Chief called me asking for all the details," Rabbi Bala said. "Later, they sent investigators over to collect all the evidence I was able to produce."