MK Michaeli: Unity gov't 'the most corrupt ever' in state's history

In an interview on Reshet Bet, MK Merav Michaeli (Labor) discussed the decision of her party's leadership to enter the unity government currently being formed.

"We are a democratic party," she said. "The party belongs to its members. I am certain that when the party meets, it will not authorize this suicidal move. The Labor party currently has a golden opportunity to be the leading body in the center-left. It is unthinkable that we should do something so disastrous for the State of Israel - namely, to enter a Netanyahu government that is the most corrupt administration that has ever been seen here."