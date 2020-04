07:31 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Two coronavirus deaths last night at Ichilov hospital Last night, two coronavirus patients passed away in Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. One was a 74-year-old woman; the other was a 97-year-old man. ► ◄ Last Briefs