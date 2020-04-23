Chances of Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange improving

According to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar, Egypt has released four Palestinian doctors it had been holding for the last eighteen months, in order to improve its relationship with Hamas. This report comes at a time when Israel is negotiating with the terror organization for the release of Israeli soldiers and citizens being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The report stated that the chances of a successful conclusion to the Israel-Hamas negotiations are mounting every day, quoting a figure close to the leadership of the organization who said that, "Hamas is interested in a two-stage deal."