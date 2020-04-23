Danny Danon: 'Palestinians unable to stop their incitement'

In an interview on Galei Tzahal, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, addressed the accusations being made by the Palestinian Authority, that Israel is responsible for the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in PA-controlled areas.

"At a time when the entire world is cooperating, the Palestinians find themselves unable to stop their incitement," he said. "With one hand they take the help Israel offers, and with the other hand, they continue with their libelous and incendiary statements against us."