Abbas: If Israel annexes - all agreements will be cancelled
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Wednesday that any agreements reached with Israel and the United States will be "absolutely null" if Israel annexes any part of Judea and Samaria.
"We informed all the concerned international parties, including both Israel and the US, that we will not stay handcuffed if Israel annexes any part of our territory," Abbas said in a televised speech, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.
