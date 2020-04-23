Jordan mulling resumption of curfew in some areas

Jordan said on Wednesday it could resume a curfew in the southern governorates of the country due to some violations of public health and safety instructions which were reported a few days after the authorities eased curfew restrictions in these governorates.

Jordan's Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that the authorities will monitor the situation in the southern governorates as there have been some violations in some areas.