PA spokesman: The US has no right to decide our fate

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) Mahmoud Abbas, on Wednesday blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo after he said that said that “annexation of the West Bank” was an “Israeli decision.”

In a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency, Abu Rudeineh said that the United States has no right to decide the fate of “Palestinian lands” and doesn't provide legitimacy to any Israeli plan to seize it.