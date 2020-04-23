|
03:40
Reported
Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Trump signs order suspending new green cards
US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday he had signed an executive order that temporarily suspends the issuance of new green cards in order to protect American jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“In order to protect our great American workers, I have just signed an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States,” Trump said at the daily White House briefing.
