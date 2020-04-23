US death toll from coronavirus tops 47,000

The death toll in the United States from the coronavirus topped 47,000 on Wednesday after rising by a near-record single-day number the previous day, according to a Reuters tally.

A University of Washington model often cited by the White House projected a total of nearly 66,000 US coronavirus deaths by August 4, an upward revision from its most recent previous estimate of 60,000 deaths. At current rates, US deaths could reach 50,000 later this week, noted Reuters.