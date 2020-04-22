Hasidic Jew leads effort to fight coronavirus

Chaim Lebovits, a Hasidic shoe wholesaler from Monsey, New York, is leading an effort to get the New York City area’s Orthodox Jews who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their blood plasma en masse, so that it can be used as a therapy by people still battling the coronavirus.

The Forward reported that Lebovits has been working for weeks to create a network of rabbis, religious organizations, virus researchers, health professionals and hospital administrators to educate Orthodox Jews about the benefits of plasma donation, as well as testing them and receiving their blood.