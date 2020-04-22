Legal specialist: Yesterday's LGBT ruling incorrect

Lawyer Arye Arbus, an expert in civil commercial law, views yesterday's court decision to charge the printing press that refused to print material containing LGBT content for a fee of NIS 50,000 considerable problematic.

"The decision has a number of problems," says Arbus. "First, it's problematic from the standpoint of interpretation of the law, in addition to the expansive interpretation that impairs very important values in a democratic and specifically Jewish state, and is also lacking as far as public-legal intelligence and insensitivity to the consequences of respect for the law."