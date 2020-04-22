Tzohar Rabbis: Ensure sanitation of mikvahs

The Tzohar Rabbis organization called on the Ministry of Health to set up an examination team immediately in light of a report indicating severe operational and hygiene deficiencies in mikvahs around the country.

Rabbi David Stav, chairman of the organization, said that "in ordinary days, mikvahs must be an exemplary example of cleanliness. In these difficult days when the coronavirus epidemic is raging God forbid one woman should be hurt due to her desire to maintain purity."