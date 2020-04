22:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 'We're at work while teachers are home' Director General of the Ministry of Finance Shai Babad said that since teachers are currently receiving their full salaries while working half days, they will make up the lost time in July and August. ► ◄ Last Briefs