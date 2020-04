22:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Day after Holocaust Remembrance: 'Jew, Zion, Death' Read more Anti-Semitic inscriptions found in German city of Heidelberg a day after Holocaust Remembrance Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs