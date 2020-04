22:04 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Mayor of Bat Yam cancels Independence Day fireworks Bat Yam Mayor Zvika Brut decided to cancel the fireworks display on Independence Day. "It is necessary to transmit a message of modesty and prevent a situation in which the display only benefits residents within close proximity of the venue, as the public will not be able to leave their homes," explained Brut. ► ◄ Last Briefs