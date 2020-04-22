A-G blasts Cabinet Secretary

Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit sent a letter to Cabinet Secretary Tzachi Braverman on Wednesday following the participation of a member of the media in a government meeting held via video conference.

"At the recent Cabinet meetings that took place via telephone and not the usual gathering of government members in the Cabinet meeting room, a concern arose that one of the participants, whose identity I do not know, allowed a member of the media to listen to the government meetings, and in this way actually attend them. The member of the media in question at times provided accurate information of what was being said in the meetings as they were being held," Mandelblit noted.