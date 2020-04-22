Likud offers Yamina Housing, Jerusalem portfolios

Kan News reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu offered Yamina the housing portfolio with extensions for all terms and the ministry of foreign affairs for the first half year of his rotation. In addition, the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage was offered to the party.

It wasn't explicitly stated in the meeting, but sources in Yamina appear to be dissatisfied with the proposal and are demanding at least one more deputy minister position as well as appointment to head a significant committee.

Party officials said Transport Minister and National Union head Bezalel Smotrich was firmly set against joining Netanyahu's unity Government with Gantz.

According to them, Smotrich has argued that from an ideological point of view, participation in the government may force Yamina to be support moves it is currently opposed to in both the economic and political spheres.