Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Liberman: Litzman comes first for Netanyahu Avigdor Liberman posted another attack agaisnt the haredi parties via his Facebook account. "Netanyahu does not care that 67% of the public does not want Litzman as Health Minister. Nor does he mind Litzman's demands that coalition funds earmarked for yeshivas find their way into the budget despite the [ongoing] economic crisis and rising unemployment. That's why coaition negotiations with United Torah Judaism took all of seven minutes - because all there was was giving from the side of Netanyahu since for him Litzman comes first," he stated.