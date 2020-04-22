|
Liberman: Litzman comes first for Netanyahu
Avigdor Liberman posted another attack agaisnt the haredi parties via his Facebook account.
"Netanyahu does not care that 67% of the public does not want Litzman as Health Minister. Nor does he mind Litzman's demands that coalition funds earmarked for yeshivas find their way into the budget despite the [ongoing] economic crisis and rising unemployment. That's why coaition negotiations with United Torah Judaism took all of seven minutes - because all there was was giving from the side of Netanyahu since for him Litzman comes first," he stated.
