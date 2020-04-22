More businesses to re-open tomorrow

The government is set to discuss additional relief measures tomorrow (Thursday) and allow more businesses to re-open their doors.

Barber shops, currency exchanges, and car dealerships are exptected to be allowed to re-open open.

In the private sector, there has been much debate with regards to which businesses should be allowed to gradually return to work.

Chairman of the Mahane Yehuda Market Merchants, Tali Friedman, announced that the markets no longer intend to wait for government approval and will open their doors on Sunday with or without it.