Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20

Regev: Independence Day ceremony will be powerful

Minister of Culture and Sports said ahead of the traditionial torch lighting ceremony of Israel's Independence Day: "There will be no crowds, but it will be an exciting ceremony that will please the citizens of the country."