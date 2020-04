19:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Video meeting between Netanyahu, Bennett underway A video meeting is being held between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett. The two are holding discussions regarding Yamina's joining the unity government. Ministers Yariv Levin and Amir Ohana as well as attorney Michael Ravillo are participating on behalf of the Likud and Tal Gan Zvi on behalf of Yamina. ► ◄ Last Briefs