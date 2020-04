19:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Gov't approves: Fireworks on Independence Day Knesset ministers approved Miri Regev's request to hold municipal fireworks shows on Independence Day despite objections on behalf of a number of municipal heads who called for the funds to be channeled towards assistance for underprivileged population groups. ► ◄ Last Briefs