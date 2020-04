18:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Pompeo: Annexing the West Bank is an Israeli decision US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said today during the State Department press briefing: "Annexing the West Bank is an Israeli decision" ► ◄ Last Briefs