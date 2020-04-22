Directives for Memorial, Independence Day

The government approved emergency regulations for Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Ramadhan in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Israel.

Leaving the home will be allowed on Memorial Day for Israel's Wars and Victims of Terrorist Attacks for visitation and commemoration to fallen soldiers' tombs, casualties of terror attacks and memorial sites from Wednesday until Memorial Day (Monday) at 4 p.m.

According to regulations for Memorial Day eve and Memorial Day (starting next Monday at 4:00 p.m.), leaving the home for visits to cemeteries and memorial sites will not be allowed.

Public transportation will not be in effect.