17:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Report: Arab rams, lightly wounds police officer An Arab driver that failed to stop for a routine security inspection at the Ateret Junction on Hutzot Binyamin Road, struck a policeman, lighty injuring him, and continued driving toward Uhm Safa in the Ramallah area.