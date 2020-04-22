8 MKs allege mistreatment of haredi public by police

In their appeal to the Chairman of the coronavirus Commission, MK Ofer Shelah, they demanded that an urgent discussion with the Police Commissioner and the Minister of Police be held regarding the police conduct against the haredi sector.

"In light of recent severe incidents and complaints by haredi civilians handled with a stiff hand," a light finger on the trigger "with regard to police enforcement or order vis-à-vis the haredi sector, Knesset members are requesting this urgent discussion," the request reads.