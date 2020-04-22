|
Leftist MK: Preventing families from visiting cemeteries inexplicable
Leftist Meretz MK Yair Golan attacked the government decision to prevent families of fallen IDF soldiers from paying visis to military cemeteries on Memorial Day.
"What's the problem with visiting cemeteries? Restricting visits to short periods of time and handing out protective kits at the entrance to the cemeteries? Bereaved family needs our solidarity more than ever," he tweeted.
