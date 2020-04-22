Opposition leaders ask Gantz to prevent unity gov't deliberations

Leaders of a number of opposition factions sent a letter to MK Benny Gantz on Wednesday demanding that he refrain from voting tomorrow with a bill intended to secure the agreement reached between Likud and Blue and White.

They warned Gantz that, "We fear that the advancement of the bills prior to the Supreme Court's decision on the issue between the factions, could create a situation in which the Knesset passes laws, the basis of which have been denied by the Supreme Court."

"This could lead to a direct confrontation between the Knesset and Supreme Court at a delicate and problematic time. Therefore, we demand that the said bill be delayed until the Supreme Court rules, and that the agenda set for tomorrow be cancelled" the letter reads.

The letter is signed by MK Meir Cohen, chairman of the Yesh Atid-Telem faction, MK Ahmed Tibi, chairman of the Joint List faction, and MK Tamar Zandberg, chairman of the Meretz faction.