16:29 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 UN: 'Famine of biblican proportions' Head of the United Nations Food Program warned that the world is facing a famine epidemic of a historic scale as a result of the coronavirus: "135-250 million people will go hungry," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs