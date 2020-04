16:12 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Naftali Bennett holding press briefing on COVID-19 The defense minister is holding a press briefing regarding the continued fight against the coronavirus, during which he is slated to answer questions from the public as well as members of the media. ► ◄ Last Briefs