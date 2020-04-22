Shaked: Up to us to release stranglehold on economy

The Foreign and Security Committee has decided to freeze legislation that would have enabled caronavirus orders enforcement with the help of cellular phone surveillance.

MK Ayelet Shaked said "Police are also conducting thousands of home inspections of people under home isolation orders so the upside will be greater than the violation of privacy. Israeli citizens, are, for the most part, fulfilling isolation orders, which is good."

The citizens of the state are exibiting great responsibility, and following the instructions of the Ministry of Health. The mission ahead of us now is to release the stranglehold on the economy, and reopen businesses: barber shops, cosmetics and other stores. We have to start getting used to the coronavirus routine and return to [regular] life."