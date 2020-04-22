Terrorist before attack: 'Everyone working against me'

25-year-old Ibrahim Halaseh, a resident of the PA-controlled town of Sawahera responsible for the ramming and stabbing attack at the Kiosk checkpoint photographed and distributed his statement prior to the inident.

"The whole world is against me, my whole life has been ruined - the hanging rope is already around my neck, they are all working together against me - my [last] will for Mohand Ottman Druish to keep my son safe, swear by your respect that you will keep him safe."