Mayor of Beit El: 'Keeping morale high'

Mayor of Beit El Shai Alon had Israeli flags raised ahed of Independence Day.

"Prior to Independence Day, we are engaged in a variety of activities including a musical performance by Naor Karmi and a special interactive quiz. It is important for us to continue to maintain high morale. It's just as important as physical assistance."

Although this Independence Day [will not be] like previous ones when people visited from all over the region, we will rejoice on this one as well."