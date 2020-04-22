|
Ya'alon welcomes order against digital surveillance
Knesset Member Moshe Ya'alon welcomed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee decision not to approve a bill allowing digital surveillance of coronavirus carriers submitted by the government.
"The committee has shown that it is not a 'rubber stamp' (unlike of government ministers). I hope that the coalition agreement between the Likud and the Blue and White will enable such effective parliamentary oversight, even in the future," he stated.
