Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Bedouin directorate to Amir Peretz? Yamina angry Labor Chairman MK Amir Peretz is expected to receive the economic portfolio responsible for the Bedouin Regulatory Authority, "one of the bitter pills as a result of the unity government."