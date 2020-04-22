|
14:54
Reported
News BriefsNissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
Yamina MK: 'Return infiltrators and take care of the Israelis'
Yamina Knesset Member Ofir Sofer calls for the return of illegal infiltrators to their countries of origin.
"They will be able to receive the deposit when they leave Israel. It's time to send them back to their countries of origin and ensure that places of employment will be held for Israelis seeking a livelihood after the coronavirus crisis; unfortunately there will be quite a number of them," he wrote.
