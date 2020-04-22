|
14:49
Reported
News BriefsNissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20
Public service at bank branches to be expanded
Against the backdrop of the government's decision to ease restrictions on activity, from April 23, public service in the banking system will be expanded and the number of branches open for public reception will increase from 15% to 30% of all branches.
Public service will be concentrated at designated branches nationwide, where withdrawal and cash deposit services and withdrawal and check services only will be provided.
Last Briefs