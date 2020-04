14:47 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Minister Bennett convenes coronavirus expert forum Defense Minister Naftali Bennett is now conducting an "out-of-the-box thinking" forum on the coronavirus with Prof. Yoram Les, Prof. Ze'ev Rothstein, Prof. Michael Levitt, Prof. Eitan Friedman, and more. ► ◄ Last Briefs