14:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Netanyahu salutes security forces for thwarting Teddy Stadium attack Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu praised the thwarting of the attack in Jerusalem. "I salute the Shin Bet, the IDF, and the police for thwarting the attack on Teddy Stadium. Excellent work. We're constantly fighting terror - and winning."