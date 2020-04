14:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Terrorist jailed for firebomb attack dies in Israeli prison Read more 23-year-old Palestinian Arab terrorist sentenced to eight years for Molotov cocktail attack on Israelis dies in prison. ► ◄ Last Briefs