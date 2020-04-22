14:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Government to vote on proposal enabling fireworks on Independence Day Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan will today approve the government's agreement with the police and local government that fireworks displays will be held on Independence Day evening at several centers in each local authority (and not just one central venue), so as to allow as many local residents as possible not to violate Health Ministry instructions without exceeding the 100 meters allowed to be distanced from home. ► ◄ Last Briefs