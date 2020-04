13:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Jews, Serbs and Roma join Croatia memorial at WWII death camp Read more Breaking five-year boycott, Croatian minority groups attend Holocaust memorial at Jasenovac concentration camp. 'We want deeds, not words.' ► ◄ Last Briefs