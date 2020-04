13:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Route 4: Bat Hadar Junction blocked following suspicious object Route 4 was blocked in both directions at Bat Hadar Junction following police treatment of a suspicious object. Drivers are advised to use alternative routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs