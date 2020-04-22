|
Afula man stabs wife and flees; woman moderate to severely wounded
A man allegedly stabbed his wife at her supermarket job in Afula and fled. The woman in her 40s sustained moderate to severe injuries and was evacuated to HaEmek Hospital in the city.
Police called to the scene opened scans to find the suspect whose identity is known. A preliminary investigation indicates that the background is in fact likely to be a conflict between spouses.
