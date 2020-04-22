Accountant-General approves postponing CC company transfer to State

In light of the coronavirus crisis and with a view to helping the private and business sectors, Accountant General Roni Hezekiah ordered credit card companies to postpone transferring funds to the State for one consecutive month.

This represents a change in relation to the existing situation where credit card companies were required to transfer payments made through them to the various government departments on two different dates: one date on the 20th of the month in which the transaction was made and another on the 2nd of the following month.