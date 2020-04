11:02 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 79-year-old coronavirus patient passes away in Maayanei Hayeshua A 79-year-old coronavirus patient suffering from background illness died last night in Bnei Brak's Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs