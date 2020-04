11:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Prof. Sadetzki 'fears second morbidity wave in May' Health Ministry Public Health Director Prof. Sigal Sadetzki told Kan Reshet Bet: "I'm afraid there will be a second wave of morbidity in May. You can't make sure people don't get infected if you don't keep social distancing. Everyone needs to understand that if we prefer another choice, there will be a cost - it's either morbidity or social distancing and isolation." ► ◄ Last Briefs