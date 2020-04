10:43 Reported News Briefs Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Nissan 28, 5780 , 22/04/20 Beersheba: 30-year-old worker falls from height and is killed A 30-year-old worker fell from a height at a construction site on Yosef Burg Street in Beer Sheva. MDA paramedics called to the scene were forced to determine the death of the worker who suffered multiple systemic injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs